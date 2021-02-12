WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $332.91

Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $332.91 and last traded at $332.83, with a volume of 2219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $332.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $550,696,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in WD-40 by 2,028.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 361,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 344,859 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 282,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,500,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in WD-40 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WD-40 by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

