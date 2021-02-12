WBI Investments Makes New $851,000 Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth $181,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

