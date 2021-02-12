WBI Investments Invests $244,000 in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

WBI Investments bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. WBI Investments owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHS. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHS opened at $110.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $111.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average of $87.27.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.