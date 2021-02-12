WBI Investments Has $298,000 Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

WBI Investments decreased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in Mercury General were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $57.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

