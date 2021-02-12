WBI Investments Buys Shares of 4,200 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

WBI Investments bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $196.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

