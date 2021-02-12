WBI Investments Buys New Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

WBI Investments bought a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 73,078 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BGS opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $47.84.

BGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

