WBI Investments Acquires Shares of 10,040 Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,040 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 53,946 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 96,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $37.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $37.81.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $98,364.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,399,864.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,441 shares of company stock worth $1,093,516. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

