Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (WEE.V) (CVE:WEE) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (WEE.V) (CVE:WEE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (WEE.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 1,024 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$9.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (WEE.V) (CVE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

