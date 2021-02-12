Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (WEE.V) (CVE:WEE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.12

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (WEE.V) (CVE:WEE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 9000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$9.63 million and a P/E ratio of -12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (WEE.V) Company Profile (CVE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

