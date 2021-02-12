Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.29-0.32 for the period.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.20.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 354,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.