Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

WRTBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY remained flat at $$2.08 during trading hours on Friday. 35 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.82. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

