Warburg Research Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE)

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HLE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.08 ($62.45).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) alerts:

ETR:HLE opened at €52.65 ($61.94) on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a one year high of €55.85 ($65.71). The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.93.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.