Wade G W & Inc. Acquires New Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on VIAC. Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

