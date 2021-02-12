W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues Earnings Results

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) released its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05, RTT News reports. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. W. P. Carey updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.79-4.93 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.79-4.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,644. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average is $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

