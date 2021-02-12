VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:VIH) Stock Price Down 8.6%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)’s stock price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 1,305,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,920,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

In other VPC Impact Acquisition news, major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc bought 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,006.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,442,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,139,607.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VPC Impact Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.