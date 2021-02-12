VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 821,300 shares, a growth of 194.7% from the January 14th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VIH opened at $18.08 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

In other VPC Impact Acquisition news, major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc purchased 3,577 shares of VPC Impact Acquisition stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $50,006.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,442,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,139,607.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

