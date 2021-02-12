voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Shares Down 19.7%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) fell 19.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.74 and last traded at $27.36. 608,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 184,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 66.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

