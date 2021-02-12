Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Sells $735,500.00 in Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,143,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,479. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 155,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 22,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VG. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

