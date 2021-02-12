Volvere plc (VLE.L) (LON:VLE) Trading 0.3% Higher

Volvere plc (VLE.L) (LON:VLE)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and last traded at GBX 1,475 ($19.27). 1,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,470 ($19.21).

The firm has a market cap of £27.65 million and a PE ratio of -54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,423.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,417.49.

Volvere plc Company Profile

Volvere plc is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions and turnaround investments. The firm prefers to invest in public and private companies that are in distress and prefers undervalued or under-performing assets. The firm invests in the security solutions, food manufacturing.

