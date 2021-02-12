Volution Group (LON:FAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $332.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 332 ($4.34) and last traded at GBX 332 ($4.34), with a volume of 837015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327 ($4.27).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £657.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 290.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 222.17.

In other Volution Group news, insider Andy O’Brien sold 15,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total value of £42,872.55 ($56,013.26).

Volution Group Company Profile (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

