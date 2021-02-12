VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Shares Gap Down to $6.27

Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.27, but opened at $5.79. VolitionRx shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 22,756 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on VNRX shares. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $251.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,676.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,571 shares of company stock valued at $93,041. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in VolitionRx during the third quarter worth about $364,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VolitionRx by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 97,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VolitionRx by 328.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VolitionRx by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

