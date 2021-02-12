Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,979,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,090,000 after buying an additional 275,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 13,861.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,750,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,408 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,502,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 351,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.5325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

