VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,873. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $270.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTGN shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

