VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VTGN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.96. 22,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,873. The company has a market cap of $271.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTGN shares. William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

