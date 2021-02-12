Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VSTO has been the topic of several other research reports. CL King lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded Vista Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.56.

VSTO opened at $35.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 167,447 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

