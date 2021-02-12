Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

VSH stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.28. 1,968,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,949. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.