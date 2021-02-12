Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 18,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.9% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 56,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Visa by 64.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Visa stock opened at $210.66 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.30 and a 200-day moving average of $203.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

