Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Down 95.7% in January

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the January 14th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,058,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VCISY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci has an average rating of “Buy”.

VCISY opened at $26.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. Vinci has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

