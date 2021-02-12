Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

