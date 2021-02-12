Vidulum Reaches Market Cap of $165,425.53 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Vidulum has a market cap of $165,425.53 and $18,314.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000671 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 59.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 195.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

