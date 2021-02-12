VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CDL stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF comprises 0.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned approximately 0.37% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

