Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 315,909 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,341,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 315,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $26,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $557,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $24.87 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.