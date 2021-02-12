Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 195,611 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,016,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $25,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $67,809,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,720,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,051,000 after purchasing an additional 520,584 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $17,002,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $12,400,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $34.40 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

