Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368,461 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Marriott International worth $26,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $126.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.91. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $150.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

