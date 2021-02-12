Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $23.12 Million Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,394,758 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395,005 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $23,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $49,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 599.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 37.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

NYSE BBD opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $7.16.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.