Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 661,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $24,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 50.7% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $41.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRME. Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

