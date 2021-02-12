Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 705,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 41,758 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $24,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CTS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CTS by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CTS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in CTS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CTS by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of CTS opened at $32.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.89 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.