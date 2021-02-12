Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,230 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,877 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $27,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

In other news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $3,458,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,062,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,723,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $130,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,270,257 shares of company stock worth $86,264,889 in the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,055.51 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

