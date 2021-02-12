Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Teradyne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,555,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $7.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.25. 65,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $143.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

