Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,029,000 after buying an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,711,000 after buying an additional 321,980 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

MA stock traded down $2.85 on Friday, reaching $340.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,928. The firm has a market cap of $338.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,210,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 649,954 shares of company stock worth $213,911,555. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

