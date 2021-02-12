Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Barclays raised their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,671. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.57. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.64, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

