Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM remained flat at $$139.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 280,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,604,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $721.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.