Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,050 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.39. 33,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,280. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.18 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.60 and a 200 day moving average of $224.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at $53,480,334.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,983 shares of company stock valued at $91,629,112 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.