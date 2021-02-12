VerusCoin (VRSC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,702.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $27.53 million and $16,702.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00060253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00287492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00100173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00078667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00091255 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,886.43 or 1.00502985 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,694,081 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

VerusCoin Coin Trading

VerusCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.