Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.27, but opened at $22.30. Veru shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 192,277 shares.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Veru from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $69,620,392.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 462.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 199.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

