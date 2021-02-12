Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.27, but opened at $22.30. Veru shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 192,277 shares.
The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Veru from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 462.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 199.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.
Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
