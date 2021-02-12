Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Veru from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veru currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.95.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $18.83 on Thursday. Veru has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veru will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $69,620,392.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 199.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 703.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 106,971 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veru during the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Veru in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Veru by 293.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 182,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

