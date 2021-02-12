Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%.

Shares of VERU opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 0.71.

VERU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Veru from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

In other Veru news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

