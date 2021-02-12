Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.51

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 77987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $301,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,196,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,412,000 after buying an additional 1,123,091 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,857,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,640 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 107.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,749,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,987 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,709,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,504,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,372,000 after purchasing an additional 524,064 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

