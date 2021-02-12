Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO Sells $81,609.28 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $81,609.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

C Malcolm Holland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00.

VBTX stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 674,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 179,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

