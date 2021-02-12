Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,173. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.77.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

